Brazil vs Chile Live Streaming: Schedule, Channel and Where to Watch World Cup Qualifier on TV and Online?

Brazil vs Chile Live Streaming: In the Round 17 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier match Brazil will be challenged by Chile at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday (September 4).
While Brazil has already secured their spot in the expanded 48-team tournament hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA, Chile find themselves in a dire situation, having been mathematically eliminated from contention.
The Selecao after a good start to their qualifying campaign, suffered due to inconsistency in the recent matches including a humiliating 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Argentina in March, highlighting defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of cohesion.
On the contrary, Chile has been going through a difficult campaign. They won only two matches in their qualifying campaign and they are winless for the last four matches, including three losses.
Recent Forms
Brazil:
W,
D,
L,
W,
D
Chile: L, L, D, L, W
The World Cup Qualifier match between Brazil and Chile is set to kick off at 9:30 pm BRT on Thursday (September 4).
The World Cup Qualifier fixture will be held at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In India, the Brazil vs Chile match will not be telecast and there will be no live stream of the match in India. The match will start at 6 am IST on Friday morning.
In England, the Brazil vs Chile match can be watched live on Premier Sports at 1:30 am BST on Friday.
In the USA, the Brazil vs Chile match can be watched live on ViX, Universo and Telemundo Deportes at 8:30 pm ET on Thursday.
In Canada, the Brazil vs Chile match can be watched live on DAZN CA at 8:30 pm ET on Thursday.
In Australia, the Brazil vs Chile match can be watched live on SBS On Demand from 11:30 am AEST on Friday.
Fans in Argentina can stream the Brazil vs Chile match live on DSports at 9:00 pm ART on Thursday.
Fans in Brazil can stream the Brazil vs Chile match live on Sport TV at 9:00 pm BRT on Thursday.