Football

Brazilian playmaker Kaka could make a comeback with Monza

By
File photo of former Brazil and AC Milan player Kaka. Credit: Twitter
File photo of former Brazil and AC Milan player Kaka. Credit: Twitter

Bengaluru, October 3: Former Brazil and AC Milan playmaker Kaka could be in line for a sensational return to professional football with Italian League side Monza reportedly planning to sign the legend, barely one year after his retirement from club football.

Kaka put an end to his career after completing a three-year spell in Major League Soccer in October last year. Since then, the veteran has been linked with a return to his former club, AC Milan, as executive director but nothing materialised.

But now, according to reports in Italy, the former Brazilian international is wanted by former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi to end his retirement and lead his new project, Serie C club Monza.

The former Italian Prime minister who led the Rossoneri for 31 years, sold all his Milan shares recently but now has made a comeback to football by buying a 100 per cent stake in Monza, an Italian third division team, paying £2.2million.

The 81-year-old also has brought in Former Milan vice-president Adriano Galliani as Monza's CEO, with the new ownership team pledging to bring the side up to Serie A. And Berlusconi who admires Kaka from their time working together at Milan now apparently wants his former player to head Monza's push to the top tier and raise the profile of the club.

He reportedly has already called the player to present him the proposal and according to Marca, the former playmaker is seriously considering the offer.

Milan was the first European club Kaka played for and certainly, he had his most successful career at the Italian side where he went on to win the UEFA Champions League, Serie A title and a FIFA Club World Cup with AC Milan as well as securing the Ballon d'Or in 2007.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 14:13 [IST]
