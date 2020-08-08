Football
BREAKING: Juventus FC sack coach Maurizio Sarri after the Champions League exit

Bengaluru, August 8: Juventus Football Club announced on Saturday (August 8) that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the team.

"The club would like to thank the coach (Maurizio Sarri) for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football," wrote Juventus on their Twitter handle.

Juventus have sacked coach Sarri after one season following their Champions League exit on Friday night (August 8). Juventus made tame exit out of the UEFA Champions League despite beating Lyon 2-1 as they bowed out on aggregate 2-2 and the away goal rule.

Corriere dello Sport and Sky said the 61-year-old had been fired. "Maurizio Sarri has been fired, it's all but official," the Gazzetta dello Sport wrote on its website.

Juventus had won Serie A for the ninth season in a row last month but were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 on Friday, losing on away goals despite a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyon in the second leg. Cristiano Ronaldo had shone brightly but he could not reverse the result.

Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
