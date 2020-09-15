Football
BREAKING NEWS: Aubameyang signs new Arsenal deal

By Peter Thompson

London, Sept. 15: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract with Arsenal.

The Gunners captain's previous deal was due to expire next June, but he has agreed to re-sign with the Premier League club.

Prolific striker Aubameyang has scored 72 goals in 111 appearances since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £56million in January 2018.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 21:00 [IST]
