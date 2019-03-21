Football

BREAKING NEWS: Ronaldo fined but avoids ban after Atletico celebration

By Opta
CristianoRonaldo - Cropped

Turin, March 21: Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for Juventus' Champions League quarter-final against Ajax having been punished with a €20,000 fine for his celebrations during the last-16 comeback versus Atletico Madrid.

Trailing 2-0 from the opening game, Juve won the second leg 3-0 thanks to a Ronaldo hat-trick at the Allianz Stadium to book a meeting with Real Madrid's conquerors.

Ronaldo celebrated the feat with a groin-thrusting celebration, apparently in response to Atleti boss Diego Simeone grabbing his crotch when his team took control of the first fixture between the teams at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Simeone, like Ronaldo, was charged with improper conduct before also being hit with a €20,000 fine, and he was free to coach his side from the touchline in Turin.

UEFA's announcement on Thursday means Ronaldo will be available for Juve against Ajax, with the first leg to be played in Amsterdam on April 10.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019

