Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BREAKING NEWS: Setien sacked after Barcelona's Champions League humiliation

By John Skilbeck
Quique Setien - cropped

Barcelona, Aug 17: Quique Setien has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona on Monday after their astonishing Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich.

Barcelona's horror show against Bayern was reportedly the final straw for the club's hierarchy.

The La Liga giants were humiliated in the Champions League quarterfinals on Friday following an 2-8 defeat to Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich.

Koeman should get one-year Barcelona contract, says presidential candidate

And according to reports, Koeman is reportedly set to be named as the new Blaugrana coach, leaving his role as Netherlands boss.

Setien failed to defend Barca's LaLiga crown and then suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals last week.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 23:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue