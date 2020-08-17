BREAKING NEWS: Setien sacked after Barcelona's Champions League humiliation

Barcelona, Aug 17: Quique Setien has been sacked as head coach of Barcelona on Monday after their astonishing Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich.
Barcelona's horror show against Bayern was reportedly the final straw for the club's hierarchy.
The La Liga giants were humiliated in the Champions League quarterfinals on Friday following an 2-8 defeat to Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich.
And according to reports, Koeman is reportedly set to be named as the new Blaugrana coach, leaving his role as Netherlands boss.
Setien failed to defend Barca's LaLiga crown and then suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals last week.
❗ Quique Setién no longer first team coach.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2020
The new coach will be announced in the coming days as part of a wide ranging restructuring of the first team.