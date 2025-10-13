Juventus Defender Gleison Bremer To Undergo Knee Surgery For Torn Meniscus

Juventus have confirmed that Gleison Bremer will undergo surgery on his left knee. The centre-back missed recent matches against Villarreal and AC Milan. After consulting with medical professionals, he chose to proceed with the operation. Last season, Bremer played only six Serie A games due to an ACL injury early in the campaign.
On Monday, Juventus released a statement regarding Bremer's condition. It stated: "This morning in Lyon, Gleison Bremer underwent a medical consultation with Dr. Sonnery-Cottet, who diagnosed him with a torn medial meniscus in his left knee. In the next few hours, the player will undergo selective arthroscopic meniscectomy."
Reports indicate that the Brazilian defender might be sidelined for about a month. This absence comes at a challenging time for Juventus as they face important away games against Como, Real Madrid, and Lazio. These fixtures are crucial for Igor Tudor's team.
Bremer's surgery is not the only setback for Juventus' defence recently. Juan Cabal also suffered a thigh injury during their 2-2 draw against Villarreal in the Champions League. This adds pressure on Tudor to manage his defensive line effectively amidst these injuries.
The upcoming period will test Juventus' depth and resilience as they navigate through significant fixtures without key defenders like Bremer and Cabal.