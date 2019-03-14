Football

Brendan Rodgers wants Celtic ace Kieran Tierney at Leicester City

By
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney

Bengaluru, March 14: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers could further anger the Celtic fans by beating Borussia Dortmund to the signature of Hoops star defender Kieran Tierney.

The German giants had emerged as contenders for the left-back in a £25million summer deal but now Leicester are also in the mix.

Dortmund had sent staff to monitor on-loan Jeremy Toljan in every Scottish Premiership game and his teammate Tierney has caught their eye as the next youngster who could star in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old will be a target for Leicester if they lose Ben Chilwell in the summer, with Manchester City among the clubs interested in the England international.

Rodgers worked with Tierney at Celtic before taking over the Foxes last month and expects him to eventually star in the Premier League. But the competition for the youngster is likely to intensify, with Arsenal also looking to bolster the left side of their defence.

Tierney will consider his options as he attempts to win back his place as first-choice for Scotland from Andy Robertson who is in the form of his life right now and also the skipper of Scotland. But if Rodgers wins the race for Tierney then it would further strengthen the ill-feeling towards him from his old club.

Despite leading the Hoops to seven trophies during his time in Glasgow, fans unfurled a banner at Hearts hours after his exit for Leicester saying: “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt. Always a Fraud.”

Then a sick video emerged of Celtic followers chanting inside a pub: “I hope you die in your sleep Brendan Rodgers... with a bullet from the IRA.”

Things got worse for Rodgers when his wife and step-daughter fled into a bathroom to escape masked burglars in their £1.6m home in the Glasgow suburb of Bearsden last week.

Charlotte Searle, 35, and six-year-old daughter Lola are believed to have been woken by the raiders at 2am and huddled together in the main bedroom. They cowered in terror as the thieves shone torches in their eyes, before screaming at them and locking themselves in the bathroom.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
