Brendan Rodgers wants Jordan Ibe at Leicester City

Bengaluru, May 13: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a reunion with Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe, according to reports in England.
The Leicester boss gave Ibe his debut at Liverpool and still remains a big admirer of the 23-year-old's talents.
The young Englishman still has one full season left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium and he would only consider a switch for the right move.
But Rodgers is looking to bolster his squad for next season as he is determined to break into the top six of the Premier League.
Ibe has started just 13 games this season under Eddie Howe. A number of clubs are watching his situation closely as he could leave on a free next year.
Ibe and his Bournemouth team-mates finished the season with 5-3 loss against Crystal Palace in a goals galore at Selhurst Park in which Ibe also managed to find the back of the net.
They finished the season at 14th with 45 points and hardly ever felt the pressure of relegation battle.
However, things could certainly go better for them next season if Eddie Howe works on his team's weakness especially in defence.
Leicester City, meanwhile, finished the season at 9th with 52 points having earned a 0-0 stalemate against Chelsea on the final day.
Rodgers only took over the in the middle of the season after Claude Puel was sacked and has done quite a decent job.
However, the former Liverpool boss is eager to strengthen his side in the summer transfer window and he is likely to have a solid backing of the ambitious Leicester board as well.
Ibe is a player he knows from his teenage days and a move can be good for both parties considering that Ibe has also not developed as many had hoped at the Vitality Stadium.