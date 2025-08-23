Football Brentford Triumphs 1-0 Against Aston Villa As Ouattara Shines On Debut Dango Ouattara marked his debut with a winning goal as Brentford defeated Aston Villa 1-0. This victory marks Keith Andrews' first win as manager and lifts Brentford to 10th in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 22:56 [IST]

Dango Ouattara shone on his first appearance for Brentford, leading them to a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Gtech Community Stadium. The former Bournemouth player, acquired for a record fee, quickly made his mark by scoring the decisive goal after 12 minutes. He capitalised on Igor Thiago's assist and netted past Emiliano Martinez on his second attempt.

Brentford nearly extended their lead before halftime when Mikkel Damsgaard volleyed in after Martinez failed to clear a corner. However, Nathan Collins was penalised for fouling the Villa goalkeeper, nullifying the goal. Despite dominating possession in both halves, Villa struggled to create significant chances.

Ouattara's debut goal places him among an elite group of Brentford players who have scored in their first Premier League match. Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard also achieved this feat during Brentford's inaugural Premier League game against Arsenal in August 2021. This win propelled Brentford to 10th place with three points.

Villa's offensive efforts were largely ineffective, with Amadou Onana's long-range shot being their only attempt on target in the second half. Morgan Rogers had a chance early in the second half but saw his shot deflected wide. Brentford's defence remained resolute, securing Keith Andrews' first victory as manager since succeeding Thomas Frank.

Aston Villa has now failed to score in their opening two Premier League matches for the first time since the 2002-03 season. They have also gone three consecutive league games without a goal, a streak not seen since July 2020. Despite having 17 shots against Brentford, they couldn't find the back of the net.

Brentford has consistently performed well at home, winning their first home game in eight out of ten top-flight seasons and drawing the other two. This result leaves Unai Emery's side in 16th place with just one point from two matches.

This match highlighted Brentford's ability to capitalise on home advantage while exposing Villa's ongoing struggles to convert opportunities into goals. The Bees' solid defence and Ouattara's impactful debut were key factors in securing this important win early in the season.