Brewster hat-trick against USA takes England to semis

Margao, October 21: Rhian Brewster scored a hat-trick as a superlative England thrashed USA 4-1 to enter their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinal here on Saturday (October 21).
Brewster struck in the 11th and 14th minutes and in injury time from the spot for England, while Morgan Gibbs White scored in 64th minute for the convincing win.
After wasting a handful of chances, USA managed to score a consolation goal in the 72nd minute through Joshua Sargent.
England will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Brazil and Germany in a semi-final in Guwahati on October 25.
Contrary to the proceedings, USA had the first shot at the goal in the second minute when Andrew Carleton's right-footer from outside the box just missed the right corner of the England goal.
Two minutes later, Tashan Oakley-Boothe's right-footed shot from outside the box was blocked by the American defence.
Timothy Weah's right-footer then missed the target by a whisker as USA continued to flounder chances.
England took the lead in the 11th minute through Rhian, whose right-footed shot from the centre of the box slammed on to the top right corner of the net.
Three minutes later, Brewster struck again with a brilliant scoop from the right side past the onrushing American goalkeeper Justin Garces to make it 2-0.
A minute later, Brewster was denied a possible hat-trick by Justin Garces when he saved the striker's left-footed shot from the left side of the box.
Down by two goals, the Americans went on the offensive and had a few clear chances but Andrew, Timothy and Taylor missed the targets.
In the 25thminute, USA's Ayo Akinola was denied by cross bar.
Justin Garces then made a handful of saves in the second half to keep USA in the hunt.
However, England took the game away from the US in the 64th minute when Morgan Gibbs-White scored with a right-footer to the bottom right corner of the goal after being assisted by Rhian Brewster.
Sargent reduced the margin in the 72nd minute with a right-footed shot from close range to the bottom left corner of the English goal.
But Rhian Brewster added salt to USA's wound when he converted a spot-kick in the added-on time to complete a well-deserved hat- trick.