Brighton among five clubs looking at Thomas Delaney

Bengaluru, May 9: Brighton and Hove Albion are one of five Premier League sides keeping tabs on in-form Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney, according to reports in Germany.
The Bundesliga side's manager Frank Baumann confirmed he had a meeting with the player over the weekend and admitted a departure was on the cards.
He explained: "Thomas told us that he feels happy here. But if a top offer comes in over, he would also like us to accept it."
And Sport Bild report that as many as five English clubs are hot on the trail of the Dane and one among them is Brighton, and the report insists a bid of around £16.8million would be sufficient to complete the deal.
Werder managed to fight another day in the Bundesliga, having flirted with relegation for much of the campaign.
Delaney began his career with FC Copenhagen and started in matches against Juventus and Real Madrid during the 2013-14 Champions League campaign.
He joined Werder last summer and became a vital figure in the centre of midfield for the Bundesliga side. Delaney is a midfielder capable of playing in a range of positions across midfield.
Even though he is best suited as a box to box midfielder but can also be deployed as a defensive midfielder or as an attacking midfielder. He has also played on the flanks for his team and boats brilliant passing ability and has lungs to cover a lot of ground.
The Danish midfielder has three goals and contributed three assists this term, but has been praised for his influence on games, drawing comparisons with fellow countryman Christian Eriksen.
The Dane will no doubt have been inspired by his success of Pascal Gross, who joined Brighton from Ingolstadt last summer and has been hailed as one of the signings of the season. Gross has scored seven times as the Seagulls defied the odds to clinch Premier League survival.
Chris Hughton's Brighton will be hoping to have a stronger next season in the Premier League after having struggled in the relegation battle for the most of the season even though they have made their survival assured now.
Delaney will be a brilliant addition to the team that have punched above their weights this campaign.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.