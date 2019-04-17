Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Cardiff City 2: Bluebirds boost survival hopes

By Opta
Cardiff boost Premier League survival hopes
Cardiff boost Premier League survival hopes

Brighton, April 17: Cardiff City boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a crucial 2-0 victory over fellow relegation candidates Brighton and Hove Albion.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Brighton could have moved eight points clear of Cardiff, who occupy the final relegation spot in the table, with a win on Tuesday (April 16), yet it was the Bluebirds who triumphed thanks to goals from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Sean Morrison.

The Seagulls may well point to what appeared to be a clear penalty not given their way, but Chris Hughton's side were punished for missing a glut of early chances when Mendez-Laing struck midway through the first half.

1
987893

And their hopes of a comeback were dashed five minutes after the restart, visiting captain Morrison heading home to move Cardiff to within two points of their rivals, albeit Brighton do have a game in hand.

Attacking intent was in no short supply from the off - Solly March twice drilling wide either side of a wayward Glenn Murray effort, while Joe Bennett went close with a looping cross-shot at the other end.

Brighton had a strong claim for a spot-kick when Lewis Dunk was hauled down by Bruno Ecuele Manga, but the hosts' appeals were ignored by referee Andre Marriner.

Cardiff made their good fortune count in the 22nd minute, Mendez-Laing charging forward from deep before curling an exquisite finish beyond Mat Ryan.

Their lead was doubled early in the second half, Morrison taking advantage of dreadful marking to head in Victor Camarasa's free-kick unchallenged.

Murray lifted a difficult chance just over as Brighton pressed to get back into the contest, but it was not until the 93rd minute that the striker would get another opening, heading against the woodwork, as Cardiff held firm to claim what could prove to be three vital points.

What does it mean? Struggling Seagulls in freefall

Brighton have now lost their last four league games, by an aggregate score of 11-0 too, with main man Murray having failed to score in his last 10 top-flight appearances at home. While having an extra game to play may prove helpful, their run-in includes fixtures with Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have given themselves a fantastic chance of survival after claiming just their second win in eight league outings.

Mendez-Laing's moment of magic

Brighton had been firmly on top prior to Cardiff's opener, which was all down to Mendez-Laing. The winger picked up the ball in his own half and, after combining with Junior Hoilett, produced a sensational finish to put the Welsh club in front.

Reckless Ecuele Manga gets lucky

Cardiff have been on the receiving end of some controversial decisions in recent weeks, much to Neil Warnock's chagrin, but lady luck shone on them when Ecuele Manga escaped unpunished for what seemed a clear foul on Dunk early on.

What's next?

Brighton face a trip to Wolves on Saturday (April 20), while Cardiff play host to title-chasing Liverpool a day later.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 1 - 2 AJA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue