Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bristol City 0 Wolves 1: Cavaleiro repeats cup heroics

By Opta
ivancavaleiro-cropped

Bristol, February 17: Ivan Cavaleiro was once again Wolves' FA Cup hero as his goal secured a 1-0 victory at Bristol City, sending his club into the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side went ahead during a dominant first-half performance when Cavaleiro finished a neat passing move with his first goal for the club since his decisive strike in the replay against Shrewsbury Town in the previous round.

City, who are the Championship's form team under Lee Johnson, improved in the second half but, crucially, lacked a cutting edge.

Defeat leaves the home team free to focus on their promotion push that has seen them win their last seven consecutive league matches, while Wolves may start to dream of FA Cup glory for the first time since 1960.

Wolves grabbed the game's only goal after 28 minutes. The impressive Matt Doherty cut in from the right and pulled the ball back to the middle of the penalty area, allowing Cavaleiro to calmly apply a side-footed finish.

Doherty hit the post from a tight angle moments later, while Leander Dendoncker stung the palms of Frank Fielding when he went one-on-one with the City goalkeeper, opting for power over accuracy with his finish.

Jay Dasilva had the whole goal to aim at when he blazed a shot over the crossbar from just inside the box as City made a bright start to the second half.

Substitute Matty Taylor provided John Ruddy with his first test of the game with a shot from close range, while the Wolves goalkeeper made an even better stop to deny Marlon Pack, diving low to keep out a long-range drive.

But it was Fielding who made the save of the game when he leaped to push Joao Moutinho's dipping free-kick over the crossbar 15 minutes from time, paving the way for a last-ditch comeback that failed to materialise.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: SGE 1 - 0 BMG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: football fa cup bristol city wolves
    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue