Broke ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue offered coaching role by Galatasaray

London, Dec 27: Ex-Gunners star Emmanuel Eboue has been offered a coaching role at his former club Galatasaray by manager Fatih Terim after reports emerged that the player had to go through an unfortunate crisis that nearly prompted him to suicide.
Eboue spent seven years in Arsene Wenger's squad in the period of 2004 and 2011 and was a star earner of the team but has been without a club for the last two years. He later went ahead to draw a €2.5 million-a-year (S$3.9 million) paycheck at Galatasaray after his stints with the Gunners.
But the Ivorian now spends his days avoiding bailiffs and has no home to sleep as well as has to travel by bus and wash clothes by himself. And as per Eboue, he lost everything financially after divorcing his better half, mismanagement of money.
Divorcing his wife saw his former wife Aurelie awarded all the couple's assets which only left him broke and alienated from his nine-year-old child Mathis and little girls Clara, 14, and Maeva, 12 whom He has not seen since June. He also revealed that the latter situation even drove him to take his own particular life being in the depression.
And now knowing all these situations, Galatasaray manager now has offered the Ivory Coast full-back a coaching role at the under-14 side of his club.
Terim spoke to CNN about the matter, saying: "We heard news about Eboue in the dressing room, I was informed there, we will do whatever we can to help my friend." Eboue, now 34, spoke of his appreciation for his former manager in Istanbul.
He said: "I would be very happy if Fatih Hodja gave me the duty in Galatasaray, and Fatih Terim is my father, I love him very much, I do everything for him because I love him very much."
The Turkish club now has also stepped forward to help other former players of the clubs who have been spending days in such misery and started campaigns with bits of help from former club legends like Hasan Sas and Necati Ates.