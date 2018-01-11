Izzy Brown returns from loan spell to Chelsea following injury

Bengaluru, January 11: Brighton and Hove Albion have suffered a huge blow as on-loan forward Izzy Brown was forced to return to Chelsea after he picked up an injury.
The youngster, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Sunday (January 7), suffered the blow during Monday's FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace.
The youngster has now discovered the extent of the damage picked up during the 2-1 victory over the Eagles, and it is a very bad news for him and the club.
The England youth international has been ruled out for the rest of the season thanks to a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament and is now heading back to Stamford Bridge for assessment and treatment.
Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: "It's one we didn't expect. It's really disappointing news for all concerned, but obviously more for Izzy than anyone else.
"He's a young lad who has made a really good impression at the club and in the second half of the season he would have played more games.
“It’s still very fresh for everyone, but we are grateful to Chelsea for the loan, and to Izzy for the impact he has made during the first half of the season.”
In a post on Instagram, Brown vowed to return from the blow better than ever.
He wrote: "Not the news I wanted to hear, I have torn my ACL and it will need surgery to fix.
"I will come back fitter and stronger and hopefully be ready for next season.
"Thank you to everyone at Brighton for the love and support they showed towards me, the fans, the staff, and all the players.
"I’ve met some amazing people here and these memories will be with me forever. See you all next season."
Brown joined Brighton in the summer and made 14 appearances for the Seagulls during his time on the South Coast.
The news will come as a major setback to the star as he hoped to make a significant impression in the top-flight.
He showed his talents last season in the Championship during two loan spells.
Despite having struggled at RotherBrown played a significant role in helping David Wagner's men win the play-offs and secure a spot in the Premier League.
The Seagulls are now looking to recruit another attacker as they continue to fight for survival.ham, he shone for the Millers during the first half of the campaign before signing for Huddersfield in January.