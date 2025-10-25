Football Bruno Fernandes Asserts Commitment To Manchester United Amid Transfer Speculation Bruno Fernandes has confirmed he will not leave Manchester United, stating he wants to achieve his dreams with the club. He emphasised team success over personal accolades and will discuss his future after the World Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Bruno Fernandes has clarified that he has not committed to leaving Manchester United. He plans to discuss his future only after the World Cup next year. Since joining from Sporting CP in January 2020, Fernandes is set to make his 300th appearance for United against Brighton on Saturday. His contributions have been significant, with 100 goals and 84 assists, missing just 17 games, mostly due to non-injury reasons.

Despite rumours of a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal in the last transfer window, Fernandes has no plans to depart. His current contract extends until 2027, with an option for another year. "As I've always said, I feel good here. I want to achieve my dreams still," he stated. He emphasised that any agreement about his departure was not made with him or his agent.

Ruben Amorim's vision for the team includes building around Fernandes. Amorim expressed, "No, we want more players to help you to become a better team. If we bring some people and lose you, we're still going to lose something." This shows the club's commitment to keeping Fernandes as a central figure in their strategy.

During his time at Manchester United, Fernandes has won the EFL Cup and FA Cup under Erik ten Hag's management. He also reached the Europa League final twice but did not secure victory. The captain is eager for more team success rather than focusing solely on personal accolades.

Fernandes values team achievements over individual recognition. "Obviously, I want people to say good things about me. I would be lying if I say not," he admitted. However, he prioritises winning trophies and being acknowledged for his contributions to the club's success rather than just personal statistics.

Fernandes remains focused on helping Manchester United achieve greater success before considering any future moves. His dedication is evident as he continues to play a pivotal role in the team's ambitions while maintaining a strong connection with both fans and management.