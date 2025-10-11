Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming: WC Qualification Match Schedule, Where and When to Watch in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Bruno Fernandes Affirms Commitment To Manchester United Amid Saudi Pro League Interest Bruno Fernandes has rejected a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League, emphasising his desire to remain with Manchester United. His decision was not influenced by national team considerations ahead of the World Cup. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

Bruno Fernandes has clarified his decision to remain at Manchester United, stating it was not influenced by the Portugal national team. Al-Hilal showed interest in the midfielder during the recent transfer window, reportedly offering £100 million. However, Fernandes chose to stay with the Red Devils, emphasising his commitment to the club.

Since joining Manchester United in January 2020, Fernandes has been a key player. Only Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min have contributed more goals in the Premier League than Fernandes' 115. His decision to reject Al-Hilal was speculated to be linked to securing his spot in Portugal's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Despite rumours, Fernandes insists his choice was solely based on his desire to continue playing for Manchester United. "I didn't close the door on moving to Saudi Arabia because of the World Cup," he stated before Portugal's Group F qualifier against Ireland. "That was never in my mind."

Manchester United have had a challenging start this season, currently sitting 10th in the Premier League after seven games. They were also eliminated from the EFL Cup by Grimsby Town in the second round. Despite these setbacks, Fernandes remains committed to helping his team improve.

This season, Fernandes has scored twice in seven league matches, contributing to victories over Burnley and Chelsea. Despite United's struggles, he remains focused on performing well and supporting his team through difficult times.

The midfielder's dedication is evident as he continues to prioritise his role at Manchester United over lucrative offers elsewhere. His commitment reflects a strong bond with both the club and its supporters.