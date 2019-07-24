Budweiser announces tie-up with Premier League and La Liga

Bengaluru, July 24: Global breweries brand Budweiser signed multi-year partnerships with two of the top international football league-- Premier League and La Liga.
These new partnerships is spread across five continents and more than 20 countries including England, India, China, South Africa, Chile and Nigeria, bringing fans closer to their football heroes through a series of unique programmes across the globe.
As the world's one of the most valuable beer brand, the 'King of Beers' will launch its global 'Be A King' campaign in conjunction with these partnerships. This campaign will inspire fans around the world by bringing them closer to the kings of the game.
King of Beers meets the Kings of the Game. Excited to announce new partnership with @budfootball. #BeAKing— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) July 23, 2019
Activations will include limited edition packaging showcasing the iconic league trophies, exclusive viewing parties, broadcast media assets and content partnership designed to celebrate the greatness of the players on the field and the cultural impact of the players off the field.
"We're excited to kick-off these long-term partnerships with the Premier League and La Liga, two world-class football competitions. These partnerships will allow us to further connect with key consumers and football fans across the globe," said the company's Chief Marketing Officer Pedro Earp.
"We are passionate about football, and so are our consumers, so we couldn't be prouder to celebrate the sport, the players, and most importantly, the fans," he added.
Premier League Interim Chief Executive Richard Masters shared Earp's views, "We're delighted to announce Budweiser as a new Premier League partner. Budweiser has a track record of innovative football sponsorships, including partnering with the FIFA World Cup over many years. We look forward to working together to bring our new partnership to life and capturing the imagination of our fans all over the world."
La Liga President Javier Tebas added, "We're committed to growing the passion for football around the world. This historic partnership with Budweiser will only add to the growing excitement and anticipation for this year's season and we're thrilled to have them as partners. The global visibility of Spanish clubs will be strengthened thanks to this agreement."
(Source: MSL Media)