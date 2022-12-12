Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bukayo Saka pens emotional message after England's World Cup departure

By
Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka scored 3 goals for England

England's World Cup dream in Qatar ended after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of defending champions France on Saturday.

The hopes of the Three Lions' quest for global glory had an unceremonious end as skipper Harry Kane missed from the spot in the second half.

Bukayo Saka was one of the bright sparks for England in the tournament. The Arsenal forward scored three goals in the tournament and was also one of the best players for them in the quarterfinal tie against France. His inspirational performance on the right-hand side rallied Gareth Southgate's men back into the match as he won a penalty for them. Southgate inexplicably took off the 12-year-old midway through the second half, and his replacement Mason Mount failed to have any significant impact in the latter stages.

Saka scored three goals in the tournament in four appearances. The Arsenal forward netted a brace against Iran while scoring another in England's round-of-16 victory over Senegal.

After England's exit, Bukayo Saka penned an emotional message on Sunday. He took to Instagram and expressed his thoughts on the campaign-

"Can't explain how I feel today, but we gave everything out there and we really wish we could have brought it home for you all this time.

"I just wanted to say a genuine thank you to our fans, you've all been amazing both at the games and at home this tournament and we felt it," Saka wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by God’s Child 😇 (@bukayosaka87)

He thanked his England teammates and coaches and showed his gratitude to the English fans for their support in Qatar and beyond. Saka finished his message by vowing to progress in future tournaments.

Saka will be shifting his focus from the national team to club football. He has been pivotal for Arsenal's upsurge this season. The Gunners are top of the Premier League table and Saka has scored 4 goals and has 6 assists to his name.

Comments

MORE FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 0:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 12, 2022
FIFA WORLD CUP
+ More
Click to comments