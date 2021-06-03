Football
England 1-0 Austria: Saka strikes but Alexander-Arnold injury clouds Three Lions' win

By Patric Ridge
Saka
Bukayo Saka's goal earned a victory for England against Austria, but Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury proved a late blow.

Middlesbrough (UK), June 3: Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a late injury as England stepped up Euro 2020 preparations with a 1-0 win over Austria that was secured by Bukayo Saka's first senior international goal.

Manager Gareth Southgate was shorn of the Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United players likely to be key at the upcoming tournament, and he fielded a relatively inexperienced team for Wednesday's friendly in Middlesbrough.

It was one of the youngsters to have made the final 26-man squad who proved decisive, Arsenal winger Saka tucking into an empty net early in the second half to mark his fifth Three Lions appearance with a maiden goal.

Yet the biggest moment came late on, when Alexander-Arnold – whose inclusion in the squad has been a hot topic – suffered an apparent muscular injury in inconspicuous circumstances, which will surely cast doubt over his availability for the tournament.

Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 2:30 [IST]
