Bundesliga 2019-20, Match Day 30: Fixtures, dates, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, June 2: With five more match days left for the season, Bundesliga action returns this week with one mid-week fixture and ten weekend fixtures as Bayern Munich look to run away from the chasing pack and retain their crown.
Bundesliga was the first of the top European clubs to restart the season after coronavirus halted the campaign in March and the action is set to continue albeit without spectators.
Since the restart, Bayern have gained an advantage in the title race after they defeated their closest rivals Borussia Dortmund away from home to go seven points clear. While, the other contenders have all had mixed results with third placed RB Leipzig drawing one, losing one and winning their last match on Monday (June 1).
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are level on point have also faced mixed results in their race for a European spot.
This week, the action first shits to Weserstadion in Bremen, where Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt will play their game in hand as they look to build on from their narrow victories in the past weekend. The pair will once again be involved in the weekend with Frnakfurt hosting Mainz, and Bremen hosting Wolfsburg.
In the championship scene, Bayern Munich will look to carry forward their demolishing form as they travel to BayArena to play European enthusiasts Leverkusen on Saturday (June 6).
Saturday's set of fixtures will also see third-placed Leipzig host Paderborn, who were brushed aside by second-placed Dortmund in the weekend. Dortmund, who were without their star striker Erling Halaand bounced back from the defeat to Bayern thanks to hattrick hero Jadon Sancho, who stepped up in the striker's absence.
Lucien Favre's men will look to continue their high-scoring form when they host Hertha Berlin on Saturday (June 6). Moenchengladbach, on the other hand, are away to SC Freiburg on Friday (June 5).
With the matches being held behind closed doors, Disney+ Hotstar VIP continues to bring LIVE sporting action with all matches of the Bundesliga. Fans can watch all matches LIVE, can catch the highlights and other content such as top goals of the gameweek, complete game reviews and much more.
Here's the entire list of matches you can stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Thursday, 4th June 2020
|Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|12:00 AM
|Saturday, 6th June 2020
|Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|12:00 AM
|Saturday, 6th June 2020
|RB Leipzig vs Paderborn
|7.00 PM
|Saturday, 6th June 2020
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
|7.00 PM
|Saturday, 6th June 2020
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz
|7.00 PM
|Saturday, 6th June 2020
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Hoffenheim
|7.00 PM
|Saturday, 6th June 2020
|Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin
|10.00 PM
|Sunday, 7th June 2020
|Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg
|5:00 PM
|Sunday, 7th June 2020
|Union Berlin vs Schalke
|7.00 PM
|Sunday, 7th June 2020
|Augsburg vs Koln
|9.30 PM
