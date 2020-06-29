Bundesliga 2019-20 overview: European places, relegation and major stats

Bengaluru, June 29: Bayern Munich are crowned champions of Germany for yet another year - for a straight eighth time as the 2019-20 season of Bundesliga ends on Saturday.
The league restarted on May 16 more than a month ahead of other major European leagues.
The defending winners earlier have had a tough start to the season under former manager Kovac but ever since interim boss Flick taking charge of the side, they started rumbling opponents with ease and eventually ended the season being winners securing 13 points more than second-placed Borussia Dortmund.
Here are a few facts from the season:
Champions League and Europa League places
The top four teams of the league get automatic qualification to Europe's top tier tournament. Bayern being the winners already embarked themselves to the tournament next season. Other three entries are Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia M'Gladbach.
Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg meanwhile have finished in the Europa League positions for next season.
Relegation
Paderborn already went down a couple of weeks back while Dusseldorf's loss at Berlin made them the second team from the league to go down.
Werder Bremen's win against Koln managed them to earn one point more over Dusseldorf, handing them a lifeline to secure their Bundesliga status by playing in the relegation play-off against Second division's third-placed team Heidenheim.
Some major stats of the season:
- Robert Lewandowski became the top-scorer of the league scoring an impressive 34 goals in the league. He has grabbed the award for three consecutive times now. His 34 strikes are the most goals in a single campaign since 1977.
- The Polish forward also became the first player in Bundesliga history to score in 11 consecutive matches at the start of the campaign.
- Another Bayern Munich attacker, Thomas Muller also broke the record with the assist chart by providing 21 assists in the league, surpassing former Wolfsburg playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.
- Manuel Neuer meanwhile clinched the Golden Glove award with 15 clean sheets in the league.
- Bayern have had a 19 game unbeaten streak under Flick with 19 wins and one draw till the last gameweek.
- The League winners also scored a massive 100 league goals in the current campaign.
- Following the relegation, Fortuna Dusseldorf have now suffered six relegations from the Bundesliga.
- Jadon Sancho registered 17 goals and 16 assists - most by any under-23 player in the league.