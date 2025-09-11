Football Bundesliga's Declining Appeal For Top Players Like Wirtz, According To Michael Ballack Michael Ballack argues that the Bundesliga is becoming less attractive for elite players like Florian Wirtz due to financial incentives in the Premier League. He highlights Wirtz's significant transfer and the challenges of competing at the highest level in Germany. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 17:36 [IST]

Michael Ballack has shared his thoughts on Florian Wirtz's recent transfer to Liverpool, suggesting it was driven by the lack of competition in the Bundesliga. Wirtz moved from Bayer Leverkusen to the Premier League champions in June for £100 million, with an additional £16 million possible in add-ons. His impressive 2024-25 season included 30 goal contributions, ranking him among the top players in Germany.

Despite speculation linking him to Manchester City and Bayern Munich, Wirtz chose a six-year contract with Arne Slot's team. He has already made an impact at Liverpool, even though he hasn't scored or assisted yet. Notably, he scored a remarkable free-kick for Germany against Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier. Ballack remains confident that Wirtz will excel in the Premier League.

During his time at Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso, Wirtz made 119 appearances, scoring 38 goals and providing 43 assists. He played a crucial role in their DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup victories in 2024. Despite these achievements, Ballack believes the Bundesliga no longer offers top players like Wirtz the same allure as before.

Bayern Munich seemed a likely destination for Wirtz due to their consistent success and recent Bundesliga title win. However, Ballack argues that the Premier League offers more lucrative opportunities and prestigious competitions, making it more appealing for elite players.

Ballack also commented on Bayern Munich's financial approach regarding player acquisitions. He noted that Bayern was willing to offer up to £100 million for Wirtz but decided against exceeding £55 million for Nick Woltemade, who joined Newcastle United instead. "Bayern has a financial budget," Ballack explained. "The club has excelled for decades by staying out of debt and growing big."

Ballack highlighted that Bayern's strategy of avoiding debt while achieving growth is why they refrained from overspending on Woltemade. "The player wasn't worth more to them," he added. This approach reflects Bayern's long-standing philosophy of financial prudence.

Ultimately, Ballack questions whether staying in the Bundesliga would have benefited Wirtz's development. He believes that playing for Bayern might not challenge him at the highest level anymore since the Premier League has surpassed the Bundesliga in competitiveness. This shift makes it less attractive for top-tier talents.