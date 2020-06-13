Football
Bundesliga: Olmo brace helps Leipzig beat Hoffenheim and move to third

By
Dani Olmo
Two early goals from Dani Olmo sealed the contest for Leipzig. Image: Bundesliga Twitter

Bengaluru, June 13: Riding on a an early brace from Dani Olmo, RB Leipzig beat TSG Hoffenheim FC 2-0 and consolidated their hold over the third position in the German Bundesliga.

The Spaniard, who joined Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in January, opened the scoring on a counterattack in the ninth minute.

He then effectively sealed the win with a low shot two minutes later.

Bundesliga: Match Day 31-32: Fixtures, Dates, Start Time and Where to Watch

The win lifted Leipzig to six points above fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, which occupies the last place for UEFA Champions League qualification.

1
1069857

Monchengladbach faces Bundesliga league leader Bayern Munich on Saturday (June 13).

Bayer Leverkusen is just behind Monchengladbach on goal difference and faces Schalke away on Sunday (June 14).

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

It was Hoffenheim's first game since it surprisingly fired coach Alfred Schreuder recently due to disagreements over future development plans. Former assistant coach Marcel Rapp has taken charge on an interim basis.

Hoffenheim remained seventh in the last qualification place for the UEFA Europa League but could be overtaken as the rest of the 31st round is played. Only three rounds remain after this weekend.

The game was played without fans and amid continuing strict hygiene measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bayern have marched away from the chasing pack and are well on the way to clinch their historic eighth Bundesliga title.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 12:55 [IST]
