Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin looks to sign Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama

Bengaluru, Dec. 17: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is attracting interest from Hertha Berlin, with former Spurs striker and newly appointed manager Jurgen Klinsmann weighing up a January bid.
Klinsmann recently took charge of the German side and reportedly is keen on recruiting the midfielder to add some steel to the core of his side.
The Bundesliga side, however, face competition from Scottish side Celtic and Belgium based Club Brugge. Jose Mourinho is open to offers for Wanyama who has made just two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.
Good move for both party?
Wanyama has been a fringe player of the side before Mourinho's arrival as well. Pochettino wanted to sell the player in Summer but could not find a proper suitor. He is yet to make a single start in the Premier League and things are unlikely to change under Mourinho as well. The Portuguese manager has preferred other options like Harry Winks, Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele in his slot and clearly he looks out of Mourinho's plan.
With Hertha making a concrete approach, the North London side now could look to sell him for whatever amount they get to fund moves for their January targets, with Mourinho already keen on adding more strength to the squad. The former Celtic man earns around £65,000-a-week at Spurs hence letting him go would also slash the Pl side's wage a bit down as well which is a big factor.
This also would be a better outcome for the defensive midfielder as well. Wanyama has not made it big in Premier League despite showing early promise and making over 100 competitive matches for Spurs.
But at the age of 28, he still has a lot of prime years left in his side and surely a move to Bundesliga could help him revive his football. The Bundesliga side are undergoing a rebuild under newly appointed Klinsmann and Wanyama's arrival would be a welcome boost for the side who is battling to avoid relegation.