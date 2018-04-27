Burnley eager to bring back former striker Rodriguez from West Brom

Bengaluru, April 27: Sean Dyche's Burnley are monitoring West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez, according to reports in England.
Despite taking four points from Manchester United and Liverpool under caretaker boss Darren Moore, the Baggies look certain for relegation. 17th-placed Swansea City are eight points above the Baggies with one game in their hand and it is impossible that the Midlands club will survive from here.
The English media claim that Premier League vultures are already circling with a host of players set for the Hawthorns exit door. Jonny Evans, Salomon Rondon and Nacer Chadli have buy-out clauses in their contracts while Jake Livermore, Gareth Barry and Craig Dawson are also expected to stay in the Premier League.
If Albion are prepared to do business, they will look to make a profit on the £12m they paid Southampton last summer for Jay Rodriguez who has been one of the few positives for them in a disastrous campaign with 11 goals.
The Englishman's energy and work ethics are seen as key factors in the clamour for his signature this summer with Clarets boss Sean Dyche ready to take the England striker back to Turf Moor.
Burnley-born Rodriguez grew up supporting the club before making his debut in 2007.
He went on to make 128 appearances and scored 41 goals for the club before being sold to Southampton for £7m.
Dyche is looking to bolster his squad for next season, and the need for new additions will be highlighted of they qualify for the Europa League.
If the forward makes an emotional return to Lancashire, it could signal the end for Nakhi Wells. The Bermuda forward joined from Huddersfield last year for £5million and has failed to make a single start all season.
Rodriguez is capable of playing as a centre forward, as a secondary forward or even on the flanks.
He will be a brilliant fit for Sean Dyche in his 4-4-2 system up front with another striker accompanying him.
Dyche has worked wonders with Burnley this campaign and might very well make them qualify for the Europa League next season and in that case, Rodriguez would be an excellent addition to them.
