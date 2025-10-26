Football Burnley Earned Right To Late Winner Against Wolves In Thrilling Match Scott Parker commended Burnley's determination after a late winner secured a 3-2 victory against Wolves. This win marks their first away success and back-to-back victories in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 23:51 [IST]

Burnley manager Scott Parker expressed satisfaction after his team clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory against Wolves at Molineux. Lyle Foster's goal in the 95th minute secured back-to-back Premier League wins for Burnley, a feat they hadn't achieved since April 2022. Earlier in the match, Zian Flemming scored twice, giving Burnley a 2-0 lead before Wolves equalised by halftime.

Parker highlighted the significance of Foster's late winner, especially considering previous narrow losses to Manchester United and Liverpool. He remarked to BBC Sport, "We have been hugely competitive this year. We scored in the dying seconds today; in other games, we have conceded in the dying seconds. We probably earned the right to get that today."

The victory moved Burnley up to 16th place in the league standings. Parker believes such crucial goals can boost his young squad's morale as they aim to maintain their Premier League status. "Back-to-back wins is pretty massive for us, and our first away win," he said. "It's something we need to build on and will bring confidence to such a young team."

Parker also praised Zian Flemming for his outstanding performance. Flemming became the first Burnley player since Maxwel Cornet in October 2021 to score multiple goals in an away Premier League match. Parker noted Flemming's importance last season during their promotion campaign from the Championship.

"Both goals were brilliant goals for us," Parker stated, expressing delight over Flemming's contribution. "I am pleased for him, he was crucial for us last year, and he has not been in the team. He made his start last week and scored two goals today. I am delighted for him."

Parker expressed immense pride in his players' resilience and determination throughout the season. He acknowledged their potential and emphasised how victories like these could strengthen the team's unity and drive them forward.