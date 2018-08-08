Burnley leading the chase for Everton speedster Yannick Bolasie

London, Aug 8: Burnley manager Sean Dyche is ready to sign Everton speedster Yannick Bolasie in a £15million deal ahead of Crystal Palace.
The 29-year-old is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park and is available for around £15m, despite joining the Toffees two years ago for a hefty £26m fee.
Dyche has opened talks with the Goodison club for winger Bolasie and is the only bidder close to their £20m valuation for the Congolese international.
Crystal Palace were keen on Bolasie but do not rate him at that price and Burnley’s bid has wrecked their chances of taking him on loan.
Middlesbrough also want Bolasie, who worked for Tony Pulis when he was at Crystal Palace, but they cannot match the fee and can only offer Championship football.
Bolasie is due to be given the go-ahead to leave Merseyside and Burnley are confident they can agree to personal terms with the powerful winger.
The 29-year-old, whose Everton place is under threat from Brazilians Richarlison and Bernard, will reunite with the former Toffees winger Aaron Lennon if he moves to Turf Moor.
Meanwhile, England international keeper Joe Hart today completed a £4m move to Turf Moor from Premier League champions Manchester City.
The 31-year-old had undergone a medical yesterday ahead of his move from Manchester City.
Hart has taken the opportunity Sean Dyche has offered of starting the season as his first-choice goalkeeper following injuries to Nick Pope and Tom Heaton.
Pope is out long-term and Heaton has a calf problem, prompting Dyche to move for Hart ahead of Sunday’s Premier League opener at Southampton.
Burnley have also added Ben Gibson in a £15m move from Middlesbrough, with the centre-back hoping to earn a Three Lions recall despite having a strong competition.