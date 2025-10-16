Football Burnley Coach Scott Parker Calls For Strong Response To Concentration Issues Before Leeds Match Burnley head coach Scott Parker highlights the need for improved concentration following recent defeats. The Clarets aim to turn their season around against Leeds United in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Burnley head coach Scott Parker is urging his team to bounce back after repeated lapses in focus have hampered their Premier League campaign. The Clarets are currently 18th in the standings following a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, with Donyell Malen's two goals handing them their fifth defeat of the season. Parker expressed frustration over defensive errors that allowed opponents to exploit them easily.

Leeds United also faced a setback before the break, losing to Tottenham. Mohammed Kudus scored and assisted, ending Leeds' 23-game unbeaten streak at Elland Road. Despite controlling much of the game, Leeds lacked finishing precision. This was their first home league loss in over a year, but conceding first remains a concern. They have lost eight of their last ten top-flight matches after falling behind.

Burnley's Jaidon Anthony has been pivotal this season, contributing to 34% of their shots with 12 attempts and seven chances created. Only Erling Haaland has been more involved for Manchester City. For Leeds, Anton Stach stands out, being one of seven players with over ten shots and chances created from open play this season. Against Spurs, he made nine final third passes and won four duels.

Parker noted Burnley's competitive spirit against Villa but criticised the second goal conceded as poor. "It's a young team," he said. "Over seven games, we've switched off at times." He emphasised the need for improvement and acknowledged the challenge ahead. "Perspective is something that I live by," he added.

Premier League clashes between newly promoted teams have recently favoured home sides, giving Burnley an edge for Saturday's match. Home teams have won the last three such encounters. Historically, only three of 19 top-flight games between promoted clubs ended in home wins before this trend began.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin reflected on Leeds' defeat: "It is frustrating given the work we put in." He felt Spurs scored against the run of play and lamented missed chances. "This is the Premier League so you get punished," he added, stressing personal expectations to convert opportunities.

Burnley has lost just once in their last six home league games against Leeds (W3 D2). However, they are winless in their last three since a Championship victory in April 2016. Meanwhile, Leeds has only lost one of their last six league meetings with Burnley (W3 D2), though they failed to score in both Championship encounters last season.

After a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Wolves in September, Daniel Farke's side aims for consecutive Premier League away victories for the first time since April 2022 under Jesse Marsch. However, Leeds has kept just one clean sheet in their last 24 away games (51 goals conceded), achieving it with a 0-0 draw at Newcastle in December 2022.

Win Probability Analysis

According to Opta's win probability model, Burnley holds a slight advantage with a 41% chance of winning. A draw is predicted at 26.7%, while Leeds has a 32.2% chance of securing victory.

Parker highlighted defensive challenges: "We have switched off in certain moments and looked a bit young." He stressed continuous efforts to improve the new defensive line: "We are working tirelessly with that." Despite frustrations from close losses, Parker remains focused on addressing key areas for improvement.