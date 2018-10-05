Football

Cahill delighted for Morata as dry spell ends

By
Alvaro Morata (left) scored the lone goal in Chelsea win
Alvaro Morata (left) scored the lone goal in Chelsea win

London, October 5: Alvaro Morata will have a confidence boost after breaking his goal drought with the winner against Vidi in the Europa League, says Gary Cahill.

Although Morata missed a great chance early in the first half, the Spain international struck the winner with an improved finish after the break.

Morata had not found the net since scoring in a 3-2 Premier League win against Arsenal in the middle of August.

And Cahill said Morata's team-mates are all thrilled to see the striker's name on the scoresheet after a barren spell.

"It is job done," Cahill said to BT Sport. "Games like that are difficult but it is important we are motivated.

"We tried and tried and got what we deserved. They sat back and frustrated us.

"We missed a few chances but Alvaro Morata scored the goal to win us the game.

"I am sure for every striker, scoring goals gives them confidence.

"Morata made some good runs tonight and delighted to see him hit the back of the net.

"He has scored many goals and were are delighted we won."

With Maurizio Sarri ringing the changes from a league draw with Liverpool last time out, Cahill was given a rare start in defence.

And the former England international hopes to be given more chances to stake his claim for regular selection.

"I want to play football out on the pitch," Cahill added.

"I am not different to anyone else and the ambition never changes.

"I am delighted to have the armband back on and it is a good feeling."

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 3:20 [IST]
