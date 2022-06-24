Can Fabio Vieira make a difference at Arsenal?

Kolkata, June 24: Arsenal have officially confirmed the signing of Fabio Vieira from FC Porto.
According to reports, the Gunners have signed the attacking midfielder for a fee potentially rising to almost €40 million (£34.26 million).
Many
have
raised
their
eyebrows
regarding
the
deal
was
it
has
been
claimed
that
despite
having
a
€50million
(£42million)
release
clause
in
his
contract,
Arsenal
were
able
to
sign
Vieira
for
just
£30million
up
front
and
£4million
in
add-ons.
The question is, should they be concerned or happy with the signing of the 22-year-old Portuguese youth international? We would say that they should be happy to get such a versatile and gifted player at a price lesser than his original release clause.
Vieira
had
an
impressive
season
for
Porto
last
time
out,
scoring
seven
goals
and
providing
16
assists
in
39
games
across
all
competitions.
The versatile and dynamic midfielder, however, was not a first-team regular under Sergio Conceicao, which is evident from his total number of 1990 minutes played. His lack of playing time at Porto last season is a key reason why many Arsenal fans might be skeptical regarding the deal. However, his output despite not being an automatic starter suggests otherwise.
Vieira is a very talented player with exceptional technical ability and a killer left foot. The 22-year-old will be able to offer Arteta a lot of tactical flexibility with his incredible versatility. He is capable of playing as a number ten, on either flank or even as a central midfielder. Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have been the four options for Arteta last season behind the striker and with Vieira, he will get another option.
Vieira has also scored in many crucial games for Porto last season. He scored against Sporting and Benfica and also caught the eye in the Champions League. Still just 22 years of age, the Portuguese under-21 international has a bright future ahead of himself and should do well at the Emirates in the long run.