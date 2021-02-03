Can Minamino get back into Klopp's plans following his loan spell at Southampton

Bengaluru, February 3: We got to see plenty of action taking place at Liverpool on the deadline day of the January transfer window. The Reds were expected to address their injury crisis in defence during the winter and Jurgen Klopp did exactly that on the deadline day as the Reds secured two signatures.
Liverpool signed Ben Davies from Championship side Preston North End for just £1.6 million while also securing the signature of highly-rated Ozan Kabak from Schalke on loan with option of a further fee of £18 million securing Kabak’s permanent signing in the summer.
The Reds did bolster their defensive ranks hurt by injuries but at the same time, they lost a bit of depth in their attack with the departure of Takumi Minamino as the Japanese international moved to Southampton on loan for the rest of the campaign.
Minamino's departure, albeit a temporary one, did not quite look on the cards but now that we look at it, this could be a great deal for both parties. It is worth noting that the Saints wanted to keep an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the loan spell but Jurgen Klopp refused which shows that the 26-year-old is still in Klopp's plans.
Minamino only moved to Liverpool last season during the winter transfer window from Red Bull Salzburg with the Reds activating his £7.25 million release clause. However, it has not been plain sailing for the Japanese international at Anfield as he had to struggle for opportunities given the wealth of options Liverpool have up front.
Till date, Minamino has made just 31 appearances for the Reds and most of them have been from the bench. The 26-year-old could not even open his account last season but this campaign, things have been little different for the versatile attacker as he has scored a total of four goals and provided two assists.
It is a bit surprising to see Klopp allowing such a versatile and technically gifted footballer to leave in the middle of the season as he could have played an important role in the remainder of the season but this move could help Minamino finally unleash himself as he could finally get the gametime he is seeking.
It is always difficult for a footballer to adapt to a new league and new conditions and when one joins a club at the very top like Liverpool, things can get even trickier. And it has been exactly that for Minamino.
A loan move to Southampton can help him get used to the conditions of the Premier League and get his confidence back. Southampton are a high-pressing side managed by Ralph Hassenhuttl who is a lot similar to Klopp in terms of philosophy.
And, looking at their recent struggles on the pitch, Minamino is certain to get plenty of gametime and if he can make the best of it, there is a good chance that he could become an important member of the Liverpool side once again.