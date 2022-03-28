Canada end 36-year World Cup absence after cruising past Jamaica

Toronto, March 28: Canada have qualified for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup thanks to a 4-0 win over Jamaica in their penultimate qualifying match.
Les Rouges have been the standout team in the CONCACAF section and their participation in Qatar had long seemed a formality.
But having passed up the opportunity to make sure of their place at this year's tournament earlier in the week with their 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica, they eventually got the job done on Sunday.
Cyle Larin settled any early nerves with a clinical finish from Stephen Eustaquio's incisive pass in the 13th minute, and although Canada were rather wasteful thereafter, they deservedly made it 2-0 thanks to Tajon Buchanan's tap-in just before half-time.
Junior Hoilett's smart finish eight minutes from time was then added to late on by an Adrian Mariappa own goal as the celebrations began in Toronto.
Canada had been absent from the World Cup since the 1986 edition in Mexico, which was also their only previous appearance at the tournament – they played three matches and lost all of them.
But having unearthed something of a 'golden generation', John Herdman's side head to Qatar as no pushovers.
The Maple Leafs have suffered just one defeat in the third and final round of CONCACAF qualifying, form which has seen them beat both the United States and Mexico at home and draw away to their two biggest qualification rivals.
They climbed up to 33rd last month when the most recent world rankings were announced, making it the highest Canada have ever been on the FIFA ladder.
Regardless of the USA's and Mexico's results later on Sunday, Canada need only a point away to Panama in their final qualifier on Wednesday to win the group.
Canada boss John Herdman later said his team are "only getting started" after they ended the country's 36-year wait to get back to the World Cup.
The head coach is an Englishman, but he has a tight bond with Canada having previously led the women's team with distinction.
"I still can't believe it," he said. "I've been preaching this belief, but when it finally happens I'm speechless.
"Canadians... we've won Champions League finals, we've got a kid [Alphonso Davies] playing in Bayern Munich, and we've got Canadians playing at all levels in Europe, and we've got Canadians going to a World Cup.
"We're a football country, that's all we ever wanted. We wanted that respect. We wanted people to believe we were a football country, and we've proved it.
"We're coming, we're only getting started here. What a privilege it has been as a coach. I'm proud for all of these people here."
Speaking on Sportsnet, midfielder Jonathan Osorio said: "It's a dream come true. We all dreamed of this as little kids and as a Canadian that was impossible.
"And today the impossible happened. It's an incredible feeling."
Defender Richie Laryea added: "It's crazy, it's a great feeling. These guys, everyone on this team worked so hard for this moment. To do it here in Toronto where a lot of the guys are from, it's f****** incredible."