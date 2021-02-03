Football
Captain Tom Moore dies: Harry Kane remembers 'an inspirational man'

By John Skilbeck
Captain Tom Moore
Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate and Liverpool were among those paying tribute to fundraising veteran Captain Tom Moore.

London, February 3: Harry Kane paid tribute to "inspirational" Captain Tom Moore after the former British Army officer died at the age of 100.

England skipper Kane was joined by manager Gareth Southgate in remembering the impact the veteran made on the country during the coronavirus crisis.

Southgate said the man who became affectionately known as Captain Tom had "demonstrated the very best of England".

In a fundraising effort, when he was 99 years old, he raised close to £33million for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden.

Kane wrote on Twitter: "Very sad to hear this news as he was an inspirational man who did so much for others. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Captain Moore was made an honorary colonel to mark his 100th birthday, which was honoured with a Royal Air Force flypast, and he was later knighted by the Queen.

He died in Bedford Hospital with COVID-19 after being admitted on Sunday, having previously been ill with pneumonia.

Southgate said: "Captain Sir Tom Moore demonstrated the very best of England during an extremely difficult time for the nation.

"It is no exaggeration to say he helped bring the country together in a way that few ever could, and he leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten.

"I was especially struck by his dedication to going above and beyond with his personal challenge, his relentless positivity and his good humour."

In a statement issued by the Football Association, Southgate added: "It was a wonderful moment to see him chosen to lead England's Lionhearts squad celebrating 23 individuals who had done so much to help others this past year – one of many deserved honours that came his way.

"He will be missed, but we will remember him."

Premier League champions Liverpool used the words of their famous club anthem to pay tribute, declaring: "An inspiration and a true hero. You'll Never Walk Alone."

Story first published: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 1:40 [IST]
