Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Carlos Pena to stay with FC Goa for one more season

By
Carlos Pena
Carlos Pena put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him spend the 2019-20 season in FC Goa colours.

Goa, April 30: Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up FC Goa's Spanish defender Carlos Pena has extended his stay with the Gaurs for one more season.

The 35-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him spend the 2019-20 season in FC Goa colours.

Pena was a vital cog in the FC Goa team that reached the final of the ISL this season, before helping the club to its first silverware in Super Cup.

The Spaniard formed a formidable pairing at the centre of defence alongside Mourtada Fall. With him playing as a centre-back, the Gaurs were able to keep nine cleans sheets in 14 outings.

"This has been a good season for me. I've felt at home in Goa. I and my family are very happy with everything that surrounds the club and we're overjoyed to have been able to extend our stay for one more year," said Pena after renewing his contract.

I'm happy to give our fans, their first taste of silverware. But by saying that, we can't settle just for that. I'm ambitious and so is the club. We've set our eyes even higher for the coming season and I hope to help achieve that," added Pena after making his extended stay official.

FC Goa co-owner and President Akshay Tandon also welcomed the development, saying, "We're delighted to have Carlos (Peña) as a part of the Gaur family for another season. He is a real leader. He is a great guy to have both on the pitch as well as in the locker room. Carlos was vital to our success last season and we feel he'll play a very important role next season."

(Source: FC Goa Media)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue