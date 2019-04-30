Carlos Pena to stay with FC Goa for one more season

Goa, April 30: Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up FC Goa's Spanish defender Carlos Pena has extended his stay with the Gaurs for one more season.
The 35-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him spend the 2019-20 season in FC Goa colours.
Pena was a vital cog in the FC Goa team that reached the final of the ISL this season, before helping the club to its first silverware in Super Cup.
The Spaniard formed a formidable pairing at the centre of defence alongside Mourtada Fall. With him playing as a centre-back, the Gaurs were able to keep nine cleans sheets in 14 outings.
"This has been a good season for me. I've felt at home in Goa. I and my family are very happy with everything that surrounds the club and we're overjoyed to have been able to extend our stay for one more year," said Pena after renewing his contract.
#ISLTransferWatch 🔍@FCGoaOfficial defender 🇪🇸 signs 🖊 an extension!#HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/5chaLgMjPM— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 30, 2019
I'm happy to give our fans, their first taste of silverware. But by saying that, we can't settle just for that. I'm ambitious and so is the club. We've set our eyes even higher for the coming season and I hope to help achieve that," added Pena after making his extended stay official.
FC Goa co-owner and President Akshay Tandon also welcomed the development, saying, "We're delighted to have Carlos (Peña) as a part of the Gaur family for another season. He is a real leader. He is a great guy to have both on the pitch as well as in the locker room. Carlos was vital to our success last season and we feel he'll play a very important role next season."
(Source: FC Goa Media)