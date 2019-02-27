Football

Celtic confirm Lennon appointment until end of season

By Opta
Neil Lennon returns for second spell as manager of Celtic
Neil Lennon returns for second spell as manager of Celtic

Glasgow, February 27: Celtic have confirmed Neil Lennon's appointment as manager until the end of the 2018-19 season, after Brendan Rodgers left the club to take over at Leicester City.

Rodgers' move to the King Power Stadium, after two and a half years in Glasgow, was rubber-stamped on Tuesday (February 26).

Confirmation of the former Liverpool boss's arrival at Leicester was immediately followed by Celtic announcing the re-appointment of former club captain Lennon, who won three league titles during his previous spell as manager between 2010 and 2014.

Lennon, who left his role as Hibernian boss last month, said: "I am absolutely delighted to be named manager of Celtic again. This is a club which has been such a huge part of my life already and it is an honour to be asked to return.

"I have given everything to Celtic as a player and manager already in my career and I am ready to do the same again. I will be doing all I can to continue the great work that has gone on in recent years."

John Kennedy and Damien Duff will serve as assistant manager and first-team coach respectively under Lennon, who will immediately take charge for Wednesday's trip to Hearts.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019

