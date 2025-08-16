Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Celtic's Brendan Rodgers Praises Team Changes After League Cup Victory Over Falkirk Brendan Rodgers expressed satisfaction with Celtic's performance in their 4-1 League Cup win against Falkirk. Key players stepped up, setting a strong foundation for the upcoming Champions League qualifier. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 4:40 [IST]

Brendan Rodgers expressed his delight as Celtic's revamped lineup secured a decisive League Cup victory over Falkirk. The reigning champions advanced to the quarter-finals with a 4-1 win at Celtic Park, despite Rodgers making six changes from their previous match against Aberdeen. Daizen Maeda initiated the scoring in the 26th minute, and Alistair Johnston added another goal shortly after halftime.

Dane Murray celebrated his new contract by heading in his first goal for Celtic just after the hour mark, effectively sealing the win. Yang Hyun-jun's low cross then deflected off Liam Henderson for an own goal, while Keelan Adams scored a late consolation for Falkirk on his 50th appearance. This performance showcased Celtic's depth and adaptability.

The victory was significant as it marked the beginning of an important week for Celtic. They are set to face Kairat next Wednesday in the first leg of a Champions League qualifier. Rodgers emphasized that this performance should serve as a foundation for their European ambitions in the 2025-26 season.

Rodgers shared his thoughts with BBC Scotland, stating, "We started the game with the intensity and tempo we wanted." He acknowledged some lapses in aggression during the first half but praised his team's second-half dominance. "Overall, I'm really pleased," he added, highlighting contributions from players who had not featured recently.

The manager noted that maintaining intensity and precision around the box was crucial. "We had good variety in attack tonight," he said. Looking ahead to their upcoming match against Kairat, Rodgers expressed confidence: "If we play with that same intensity and tempo as tonight, we'll have a good night."

Celtic's squad selection remains flexible as they prepare for their Champions League qualifier. Rodgers concluded by saying, "We've named a squad, and we'll wait and see what happens before the game." This approach reflects his strategic planning for both domestic and European competitions.