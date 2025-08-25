Football Celtic Must Embrace Fearlessness In Champions League Qualifier Against Kairat Almaty Brendan Rodgers emphasises the importance of performance over fear as Celtic prepares for a decisive Champions League qualifier against Kairat Almaty. The team aims for victory after a goalless first leg. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Brendan Rodgers emphasises the importance of maintaining focus and not fearing failure as Celtic prepare for their decisive Champions League play-off against Kairat Almaty. The first leg ended in a goalless draw at Celtic Park, with a disallowed goal from Alyaksandr Martynovich. The upcoming match in Almaty, 3,500 miles from Glasgow, will determine which team advances to the 36-team group stage.

Celtic's journey to this point included automatic qualification last season, where they defeated teams like Slovan Bratislava and RB Leipzig. They reached the knockout phase play-offs but were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich with a 3-2 aggregate score. Meanwhile, Rangers face an uphill battle after losing 3-1 to Club Brugge in their first leg.

Rodgers stresses that his team should concentrate on their performance rather than the pressure of the situation. "Don't worry about failing, worry about performance. If you think so much of the consequences, it can paralyse you," he told reporters. He believes respecting every opponent is crucial and that Celtic must impose their game without underestimating Kairat.

In the first leg, Celtic dominated possession with 75% but managed only three shots on target out of 11 attempts. Despite this dominance, Kairat matched them in expected goals (0.56 xG) and big chances. Rodgers insists that the long journey to Kazakhstan cannot be used as an excuse for poor performance.

The lengthy trip to Kazakhstan is not seen as a hindrance by Rodgers, who rotated his squad during their recent 3-0 win over Livingston in the Premiership. "They had the same journey going the other way, so that won't be an excuse for us," he stated. The focus remains on delivering a strong performance in this high-pressure match.

Celtic's last failure to reach the Champions League proper was in the 2021-22 season when they fell in the second round of qualifying and moved to the Europa League. They finished third in their group there and subsequently dropped into the Conference League, where Bodo/Glimt defeated them 5-1 on aggregate.

Key Strategies

Rodgers highlights that playing their usual style of football is essential for success against Kairat. "We have to play our game, play the football that we've played in a lot of the league games this year," he explained. This approach gives them a fantastic chance of qualifying for the next stage.

The manager is excited about facing such pressure-filled games, believing they bring out the best in his team. "I'm excited for us to play tomorrow in a pressure game, knowing that we have to win," he said confidently.

Celtic must remain focused on executing their strategies effectively against Kairat Almaty if they want to secure a spot in UEFA's premier club competition once again.