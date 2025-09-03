English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Celtic Strengthens Squad By Signing Kelechi Iheanacho On One-Year Deal

Celtic has secured Kelechi Iheanacho on a one-year deal, reuniting him with manager Brendan Rodgers. The Nigeria international aims to bolster the team's attack following a challenging transfer window.

By

Celtic have secured Kelechi Iheanacho on a one-year contract, just in time for the Europa League deadline. Iheanacho ended his contract with Sevilla by mutual agreement and joined Brendan Rodgers' team on a free transfer. Fans had criticised Celtic's slow transfer activity, especially after Adam Idah moved to Swansea City earlier in the week.

Rodgers expressed his excitement about Iheanacho's arrival, stating, "I know Kelechi so well and what he can bring to the team. He is such a talented player, with great ability, athleticism and work-rate." Rodgers believes that Iheanacho will enjoy his time at Celtic and that fans will appreciate his contributions. He added, "He has great experience, and he is right in his peak years, so he can be a great signing for us. I am sure he will make a big contribution to the team."

Celtic Signs Kelechi Iheanacho for One Year

Iheanacho previously played under Rodgers at Leicester City, where they won the FA Cup together in 2021. During his time at Leicester, Iheanacho made 232 appearances across all competitions, scoring 61 goals. Of these appearances, 149 were under Rodgers' management. After leaving Leicester at the end of the 2023-24 season, he joined Sevilla.

While at Sevilla, Iheanacho played 11 matches before being loaned to Middlesbrough for the latter half of the 2024-25 season. At Middlesbrough, he scored once and provided one assist. His move to Celtic marks a reunion with Rodgers and offers him a fresh start in Scotland.

The signing of Iheanacho addresses Celtic's need for a striker following Idah's departure. The club faced criticism from supporters for its lack of activity during the transfer window. With this acquisition, Celtic aims to strengthen their squad as they compete in domestic and European competitions.

Iheanacho is expected to make his first appearance for Celtic against Kilmarnock on September 14. This match could provide an opportunity for him to showcase his skills and make an immediate impact on his new team.

This strategic move by Celtic not only strengthens their attacking options but also reunites Rodgers with a player familiar with his coaching style. The club hopes this addition will enhance their performance in both domestic leagues and European tournaments.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 14:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 3, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out