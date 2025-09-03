Not Pakistan or Sri Lanka, India just need to worry about This team in Asia Cup 2025, says Irfan Pathan

Football Celtic Strengthens Squad By Signing Kelechi Iheanacho On One-Year Deal Celtic has secured Kelechi Iheanacho on a one-year deal, reuniting him with manager Brendan Rodgers. The Nigeria international aims to bolster the team's attack following a challenging transfer window. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Celtic have secured Kelechi Iheanacho on a one-year contract, just in time for the Europa League deadline. Iheanacho ended his contract with Sevilla by mutual agreement and joined Brendan Rodgers' team on a free transfer. Fans had criticised Celtic's slow transfer activity, especially after Adam Idah moved to Swansea City earlier in the week.

Rodgers expressed his excitement about Iheanacho's arrival, stating, "I know Kelechi so well and what he can bring to the team. He is such a talented player, with great ability, athleticism and work-rate." Rodgers believes that Iheanacho will enjoy his time at Celtic and that fans will appreciate his contributions. He added, "He has great experience, and he is right in his peak years, so he can be a great signing for us. I am sure he will make a big contribution to the team."

Iheanacho previously played under Rodgers at Leicester City, where they won the FA Cup together in 2021. During his time at Leicester, Iheanacho made 232 appearances across all competitions, scoring 61 goals. Of these appearances, 149 were under Rodgers' management. After leaving Leicester at the end of the 2023-24 season, he joined Sevilla.

While at Sevilla, Iheanacho played 11 matches before being loaned to Middlesbrough for the latter half of the 2024-25 season. At Middlesbrough, he scored once and provided one assist. His move to Celtic marks a reunion with Rodgers and offers him a fresh start in Scotland.

The signing of Iheanacho addresses Celtic's need for a striker following Idah's departure. The club faced criticism from supporters for its lack of activity during the transfer window. With this acquisition, Celtic aims to strengthen their squad as they compete in domestic and European competitions.

Iheanacho is expected to make his first appearance for Celtic against Kilmarnock on September 14. This match could provide an opportunity for him to showcase his skills and make an immediate impact on his new team.

This strategic move by Celtic not only strengthens their attacking options but also reunites Rodgers with a player familiar with his coaching style. The club hopes this addition will enhance their performance in both domestic leagues and European tournaments.