Champions League 2021-22 Quarterfinal draw: Champions Chelsea to face Real Madrid; Man City takes on Atletico

Bengaluru, March 18: Defending champions Chelsea will face Real Madrid in a high-voltage UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie as the draw for the round-of-eight was held on Wednesday (March 18).
The clash of 13-time winners Madrid and two-time champions Chelsea will be a repeat of last season's semifinal, which the English side won 3-1 on aggregate, and will mean Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti goes up against his former team.
Madrid's Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois could also face their old club, who are in a state of crisis after owner Roman Abramovich was hit with UK government sanctions.
Manchester City drew Atletico Madrid, pitting Pep Guardiola against longtime La Liga rival Diego Simeone and reuniting Rodri with his former side.
Liverpool gets surprise package Benfica, leaving the last quarterfinal tie as Villarreal vs Bayern Munich.
Champions League 2021-22, Quarter-Final & Semi-Final Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Live Streaming Info
The Reds will not say so, obviously, but will be very happy to dodge both Premier League rivals as well as both Madrid derby sides until a possible final, though potential semifinal foe Bayern Munich may well be the favorite to win the competition.
Atletico beat Manchester United at the last-16 stage and will return to the north-west of England in pursuit of another major scalp.
Villarreal, who sprung a surprise by knocking out Juventus, have been rewarded with a clash against Bayern Munich, who were 8-2 aggregate winners over Salzburg.
Benfica will face Jurgen Klopp's in-form Liverpool. The Reds are six-time European champions but lost to the Portuguese giants at the last-16 stage in the 2005-06 season, their last meeting in the Champions League.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
Liverpool vs Benfica
The two-leg quarterfinal ties will be played April 5-6 and April 12-13, with the semifinals scheduled for April 26-27 and May 3-4.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid winner vs Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid winner
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich winner vs Liverpool vs Benfica winner
The Stade de France will stage the final on May 28, after St Petersburg was stripped of the match due to Russian military action in Ukraine.