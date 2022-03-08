Champions League 2021-22: Round-of-16 2nd leg Matches: Preview, Kick Off Time, Telecast, Live streaming info

Bengaluru, March 8: The UEFA Champions League's Round-of-16 moves to its second leg which featues high-voltage contests including Liverpool vs Inter Milan, Bayern Muncih vs RB Salzburg, Real Madrid vs PSG, and Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon.
After setbacks in the first leg, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon will be hoping looking to turn the tables around and advance to the quarterfinals.
Fans across the world can get ready to witness some of the the best of football action on the planet.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES | RESULTS
Ahead of the second-leg Round-of-16 fixtures, with UEFA/Sony inputs, myKhel.com gives you a sneak preview of the matches.
Salzburg nearly pulled off a shock when Chikwubuike Adamu came off the bench to give the Austrian champions the lead midway through the first half and they stood firm until the final minute of the 90. Kingsley Coman was the man to break Salzburg hearts, though the tie remains evenly poised. After Coman's late goal helped Bayern draw level against underdog Salzburg, the Bavarian giants will look to star player Robert Lewandowski to take them to the Round-of-8.
Brimming with confidence, the fan-favourite Liverpool will lock horns with Inter Milan after defeating them 2-0 in the 1st leg with magnificent goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. The Reds have one foot already in the quartefinals with that terrific win in Milano which they will be keen to continue at home in Anfield.
Pep Guariola's side are the firm favourites to advance having thrashed their opposition 5-0 in their own den.
Barring a miracle, two goals from Bernardo Silva and one apiece for Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling have all but ensured City's passage into the round-of-eight.
After giving PSG a lead in the 1st leg, Kylian Mbappe will hope to continue his magic against Real Madrid. A couple of days after their 120th birthday, Madrid need to give themselves the best possible present by scoring at least twice and keeping a clean sheet.
So much rests on the duo of Karim Benzema and Vinícius Junior, producers of 67 goals and assists between them this season. Should be a tight contest for sure!
Indian audience can catch all the UEFA Champions League action live on Sony Sports Network. Recognising the pulse of India's football fans, Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the tournament, will telecast key battles of the UEFA Champions League in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in February 2022.
Wednesday, March 9, 1.30am IST
Liverpool vs Inter: SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu)
Bayern vs Salzburg - SONY TEN 1 (English)
Thursday, March 10, 1.30am IST
Real Madrid vs PSG: SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu).
Manchester City vs Sporting CP: SONY TEN 1 (English)
Live Streaming for all UCL matches: Sony LIV
(With inputs from UEFA/Sony Media)