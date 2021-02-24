Champions League analysis: Brilliant Blues sink Atletico Madrid

Chennai, February 24: Chelsea came out on top on a wild night at the National Arena in Bucharest as the Blues managed to score that precious away goal with none conceded against a strong Atletico Madrid side in the first leg round-of-16 tie of the UEFA Champions League.
Olivier Giroud’s stunning bicycle kick goal, half way through the second half, gave Thomas Tuchel's men the advantage, going into the second leg at home on March 18.
Atleti once again fell into their own trap by defending with too many men at the back that they probably forgot how to get forward with the ball as Tuchel set up his team in the most efficient manner to counter Diego Simeone’s side.
At times, Atleti looked like the Spanish Burnley. Simeone employed as many as six defenders in front of Jan Oblak.
In the early minutes of the game, Tuchel’s men looked shaky as the backline and the keeper looked a bit dodgy due to a lack of communication and perseverance.
This gave Atleti some confidence going forward as they made some really good passes and pressed higher up the pitch.
It was clear that the Blues missed Thiago Silva, who will be back for the second leg and will be very important if Chelsea are to progress to the next round.
Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho were brilliant playing as the double pivots, but the Blues desperately need a creative midfielder who could split through any defense.
There were many opportunities for the Blues to cut through Atletio’s backline, but failed to do it in the absence of a creative midfielder who could put in those passes.
Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea: Giroud stunner gives Blues the advantage
Atleti offered very little in attack as the forward duo of Joao Felix and Luis Suarez played really well at the start, but failed to make an impact on the game as the Roji Blancos had just six shots at goal, with none being on target.
Simeone tried to switch to a more attacking gameplay once the Blues had the all important away goal, but Tuchel’s brilliant tactical substitutions -- bringing on Reece James and N'golo Kante for the final 20 minutes -- killed any hopes of an Atleti equaliser.