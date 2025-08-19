Football Champions League Qualification Represents A Massive Opportunity For Rangers Against Club Brugge Rangers prepare for a vital Champions League play-off against Club Brugge, with manager Russell Martin emphasising its importance for the team's future and financial stability. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Russell Martin emphasised the significance of Rangers' upcoming Champions League play-off against Club Brugge. The first leg is set for Tuesday at Ibrox Stadium, with the return match in Belgium on August 27. Despite a challenging start to his tenure, Martin remains optimistic. His team has secured victories over Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen in earlier qualifiers.

Rangers have not had the best start in the Scottish Premiership, drawing their first two matches 1-1 against Motherwell and Dundee. However, they managed a win against Alloa Athletic in the Scottish League Cup last Saturday. Their focus now shifts to reclaiming a spot in Europe's elite competition for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

Martin expressed confidence ahead of Tuesday's game, highlighting Rangers' strong home record against Belgian teams. They have won all seven official home games against Belgian opponents, scoring at least two goals each time. "This is huge," Martin stated. "It's massive for us as a group of staff, massive for the team, massive for the club."

The financial benefits of qualifying are significant for Rangers. Martin believes that success would boost player morale and provide an opportunity to compete against top global teams. "I think if we are able to do it, which I really believe we are, if we can do it and qualify for it, it would be brilliant," he added.

Rangers' performance in Champions League qualification matches at home has been commendable. They have won 18 out of 29 home games, achieving a win rate of 62.1%. This ranks them fourth among teams with at least 25 home games at this stage, behind Rosenborg, Celtic, and Copenhagen.

Despite their strong home record in Europe, Rangers' league form has been less impressive this season. Martin acknowledged these concerns but reassured fans and the board about his commitment to improvement. He said many people express concern about him but insisted there's no need to worry.

Embracing Challenges with Positivity

Martin encouraged his players to approach challenges with enthusiasm and joy at Ibrox Stadium. He urged them to enjoy competing and fighting on the field while trusting their teammates during set-pieces. "Enjoy having clarity in what you’re being asked to do," he advised.

The upcoming matches present an opportunity for Rangers to demonstrate their capabilities on a larger stage. With Martin's leadership and strategic approach, they aim to overcome past struggles and secure their place among Europe's elite clubs once again.