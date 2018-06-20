Football
Champions League qualifying draw: Celtic travel to Armenia, Ajax face Sturm Graz

Scottish champions Celtic will face Alashkert
Nyon, June 20: Celtic will have to overcome Armenian title-holders Alashkert in the first round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Brendan Rodgers' side are aiming to secure a place in the group stages of the competition for a third successive season, but will have to progress through four qualifying rounds to do so.

A trip to Alashkert is first up, with the second leg at Celtic Park set to take place on the 17th or 18th of July. Iceland's Valur Reykjavik or Norway's Rosenborg will await in the second round.

Dutch giants Ajax, who finished runners up to PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie last term, have been seeded straight into the second round, and will take on Austria's Sturm Graz.

Swiss Super League champions Basel will also join the competition at this stage, and have been handed a tie against Greek side PAOK.

Other notable names in the first round of qualifying include Qarabag - Champions League debutants in 2017-18 - and Astana, who qualified in 2015-16.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
