Football Champions League Qualification Is Crucial For AC Milan Under Massimiliano Allegri In 2025-26

Massimiliano Allegri is approaching the Serie A season with a long-term perspective, emphasising the importance of consistency over speed. His primary goal for AC Milan is to secure a spot in the Champions League. Allegri has returned to manage the team 11 years after his first tenure, during which he led them to significant victories, including a Scudetto and a Supercoppa Italiana.

Milan missed out on European competitions this season, finishing eighth under Sergio Conceicao in 2024-25. This marks their first absence from Europe in ten years, except for 2019-20 when they were banned due to financial fair play issues. Allegri expressed his expectations before Milan's Serie A opener against Cremonese at San Siro.

Allegri emphasised that success in the league requires steady progress rather than rapid advancement. "I always say that in the league you have to move forward like you're on a cruise. You can't go too fast, but you must stay steady," he stated. He stressed the importance of hard work and attention to detail for Milan's return to the Champions League next year.

Last Sunday, Milan defeated Bari 2-0 in a Coppa Italia match, marking Allegri's first competitive game as head coach since January 2014. However, he acknowledged that league matches present different challenges. "Tomorrow, we start the season with an important match. I'm very curious, also because I'm returning to the touchline after a year away," he noted.

Luka Modric made his debut for Milan from the bench last week, with Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao scoring goals. Although Leao suffered an injury, both players are expected to face competition from Victor Boniface, who may join from Bayer Leverkusen on loan with an option to buy. Allegri refrained from discussing Boniface's potential transfer out of respect for his current club.

Modric remains a formidable presence at 39 years old and is set to make his Serie A debut on Saturday. In 2024-25, he played 57 games for Real Madrid and contributed to 13 goals (four goals and nine assists). This was only surpassed by his performance in 2021-22 when he had more goal involvements.

Cremonese's Key Player

Jari Vandeputte has been instrumental for Cremonese, providing 28 assists in Serie B over two seasons while playing for Catanzaro and during an initial loan spell with Cremonese last season. His assist tally matches Mohamed Salah's across Europe's top leagues and second tiers.

Milan and Cremonese ended their last two Serie A encounters in draws during the 2022-23 season (0-0 at Cremonese on November 8, 2022, and 1-1 at San Siro on May 3, 2023). Only against Atalanta and Udinese have Cremonese drawn more consecutive matches in Serie A history.

Cremonese have struggled against Milan away from home in Serie A, losing seven out of eight games there. Their only exception was a draw. They have faced more away defeats only against Juventus (eight losses), Lazio (seven losses), and Napoli (seven losses).

Milan have won four of their last five opening games in Serie A but drew their most recent one against Torino last year with a score of 2-2. The Rossoneri haven't recorded consecutive draws in their first league game since facing Livorno and Ascoli in the mid-2000s.

According to Opta's win probability model, AC Milan have a strong chance of winning at 66.7%, while Cremonese stand at just 14.8%. The likelihood of a draw is estimated at 18.5%.