Champions League wrap: Salah ends Napoli's unbeaten run; Tottenham through, Unwanted record for Rangers

Bayern Munich 2 Inter Milan 0
With Bayern and Inter already guaranteed to finish first and second in Group C respectively, the hosts were the more coherent of two much-changed sides at the Allianz Arena. Following a decent start from Inter, Pavard met Joshua Kimmich's delivery to put the hosts ahead, before Choupo-Moting added some gloss with a brilliant long-range strike after the break.
As a result, Julian Nagelsmann's men have won all six Champions League group games in consecutive seasons, finishing eight points clear of Inter to demonstrate their credentials as one of the top contenders for the European title.
Plzen 2 Barca 4
The Blaugrana were already condemned to a place in the Europa League ahead of their final match of Group C, with Inter and Bayern Munich's progression assured last week. Barca's only other victory of a dismal Champions League campaign came in the reverse fixture against Plzen in September, but Xavi's team rallied to win in style at the Doosan Arena.
Ferran Torres scored twice after Marcos Alonso's early opener and though Plzen hit back through Tomas Chory's double, Pablo Torre marked his first Barca start with a goal to settle the contest.
Marseille 1 Tottenham 2
Spurs knew a point would be enough to send them through, but Chancel Mbemba's powerful strike put them a goal down at half-time. However, Lenglet nodded home from Ivan Perisic's set-piece shortly after the break before Hojbjerg smashed home in injury time to seal Spurs' place in the next round.
The victory means Spurs finish as Group D winners as they reach the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2019-20.
Rangers 1 Ajax 3
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side had little chance of securing a Europa League spot heading into the final match of their Group A campaign, and any slim hope was dashed when they found themselves 0-2 down within 29 minutes at Ibrox. Steven Berghuis opened the scoring for the visitors in the fourth minute with Mohammed Kudus doubling Ajax's advantage.
Rangers did get a late consolation goal from the penalty spot, tucked away by captain James Tavernier, but Francisco Conceicao rounded things off for Ajax.