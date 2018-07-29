Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Chelsea 1 Inter 1 (5-4 on penalties): Morata on form as Sarri maintains winning start

Posted By: OPTA
Chelseas Alvaro Morata (left) and Inters Stefan de Vrij battle for the ball in ICC tie
Chelsea's Alvaro Morata (left) and Inter's Stefan de Vrij battle for the ball in ICC tie

Nice, July 29: Alvaro Morata pressed his claims to remain Chelsea's first-choice striker with an encouraging display in a penalty shoot-out win over Inter in the International Champions Cup on Saturday (July 28).

Questioned for an unconvincing debut season at Stamford Bridge, the reported AC Milan target turned in a promising 65 minutes as the Blues prevailed from the spot following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Willy Caballero also enjoyed a measure of redemption in Nice as the goalkeeper put a forgettable World Cup behind him by denying Milan Skriniar and giving Chelsea a 5-4 shoot-out success for their second straight win under Maurizio Sarri.

Morata was particularly influential early on, going it alone in the eighth minute with a superb turn and shot that fell kindly for Pedro to tuck away the opener, just as he did in the 1-0 defeat of Perth Glory that kicked-started the Sarri era.

The early strike would not be enough on this occasion, though, as Inter stemmed the tide and equalised soon after half-time through Roberto Gagliardini.

Both sides failed to put away late opportunities to snatch victory in normal time and Chelsea ultimately held their nerve, keeping their winning run intact ahead of a meeting with Arsenal in Dublin on Wednesday (August 1).

Sarri retained the starting XI that won in Australia on Monday (July 23) and the early signs were of a team comfortable with its fluid new approach.

Morata spearheaded the fast start by first laying off a chance that Ross Barkley drove into the feet of Samir Handanovic, before an offside flag ruled out the Spaniard's smart header.

The 25-year-old instead took it upon himself to single-handedly create the opener, robbing Antonio Candreva of possession, twisting back to the byline and then unleashing a shot that Handanovic could only parry into Pedro's path for a simple finish.

Pedro's unselfishness in attempting to return the favour to his countryman cost Chelsea a potential second inside a promising opening 20 minutes.

Candreva, the subject of persistent transfer talk in recent weeks, began to make up for his earlier error by threatening regularly on the right and creating Inter's best chance of the first half.

Matteo Politano was the recipient of the winger's smart cut-back to the edge of the area, but a poorly sliced finish meant the margin remained intact at the break.

That changed within four minutes of the restart and Chelsea only had themselves to blame, substitute Tiemoue Bakayoko's turnover allowing Mauro Icardi to put Gagliardini through on goal for the equaliser.

Midfielder Gagliardini next tried his luck with a tame strike that drew a brief fumble from the unconvincing Caballero, who had replaced Marcin Bulka at the interval and might have done better with the goal.

Both coaches began to ring the changes with around 25 minutes remaining and one of those, Tammy Abraham, quickly drew a sharp low save from Handanovic, who next turned a goal-bound Jorginho curler around the post.

An Abraham miss at one end was followed by an instinctive Caballero block to deny Lautaro Martinez and force penalties, where the Argentina goalkeeper capped a rollercoaster 45 minutes by proving the hero with the shoot-out's lone save, Cesar Azpilicueta netting the decisive kick for Chelsea.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, July 29, 2018, 1:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue