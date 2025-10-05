Football Chelsea Triumphs Over Liverpool 2-1 With Late Goal From Estevao In Premier League Clash In a thrilling Premier League encounter, Chelsea defeated Liverpool 2-1 thanks to a last-minute goal from Estevao. This marks another setback for Liverpool in London. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 1:07 [IST]

Liverpool experienced another late setback as they fell 2-1 to Chelsea in a dramatic finish at Stamford Bridge. This defeat mirrored their previous week's loss to Crystal Palace, where Eddie Nketiah scored in the 97th minute. On this occasion, Chelsea's substitute Estevao netted the decisive goal in stoppage time, sealing victory for the injury-hit Blues.

Estevao's goal came after Chelsea had initially taken the lead with Moises Caicedo's powerful strike in the 14th minute. This left Liverpool's debutant goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili with no chance. Despite Liverpool's efforts, including Alejandro Garnacho hitting the post and a penalty appeal being denied, they found themselves trailing at halftime.

After some strategic changes by Arne Slot, Liverpool managed to equalise through Cody Gakpo. He scored from Alexander Isak’s assist. However, Chelsea regained momentum when Enzo Fernandez hit the woodwork, nearly giving Liverpool a reprieve. In the end, Marc Cucurella set up Estevao for the winning goal in the 95th minute.

This victory marked Chelsea's first win against reigning Premier League champions since March 2021 when they defeated Liverpool at Anfield. Estevao also made history by becoming the second-youngest Brazilian to score in the Premier League after Rafael did so for Manchester United in 2008.

Liverpool's defeat extended their losing streak in London to four consecutive Premier League matches. This is their longest run of losses in the capital since a similar streak between October 2009 and November 2010, which also included a defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Despite being largely outplayed, Liverpool created several high-quality chances during the match. They accumulated an expected goals tally of 1.89 compared to Chelsea’s 0.88. However, these efforts were not enough to secure a positive result.

Arne Slot faced his first three-game losing streak across all competitions as a coach following this match. Meanwhile, Arsenal emerged as favourites for the upcoming Premier League title according to Opta’s supercomputer predictions after Liverpool's recent setbacks.

The recent performances have seen Liverpool drop to second place in the league standings. Their inconsistent form appears to be catching up with them as they navigate through challenging fixtures.