Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa: Abraham on target and Willian shines as Lampard's men bounce back

By Christopher Devine
Tammy Abraham made a scoring return from injury
Tammy Abraham made a scoring return from injury

London, December 5: Tammy Abraham claimed a goal and an assist against former club Aston Villa, while Willian excelled, as Chelsea responded to back-to-back Premier League defeats by deservedly beating Aston Villa 2-1 on John Terry's return to Stamford Bridge.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Abraham, who scored 26 times on loan to help Villa to promotion last season, returned from a hip injury on Wednesday (December 4) and claimed his 11th Premier League goal of a brilliant breakthrough campaign to put Chelsea ahead after 24 minutes.

Trezeguet rounded off a fine move in somewhat comedic fashion to pull Villa level before the break, but a wonderful Mason Mount volley - from Abraham's chested lay-off - restored the home side's lead early in the second half.

1
1059848

With Willian superb, Chelsea were unable to claim the additional goals they merited as a host of further chances went begging, but boss Frank Lampard could still be happy with a much-needed three points in the wake of successive losses to Manchester City and West Ham, his only real concern being the sight of Abraham limping off in the closing minutes.

Villa, sitting perilously close to the relegation zone, were far too passive early on and could have few complaints when they fell behind. Abraham, absent for his side's below-par display against West Ham, was left unmarked to head home a Reece James cross, having been played onside by Ahmed El Mohamady.

Chelsea struggled to build on their breakthrough, though, and they were punished shortly before the interval. A flowing Villa move ended with El Mohamady delivering a teasing ball, which Trezeguet fortuitously bundled into the net after initially heading down on to his own legs.

It took less than three minutes of the second half for Chelsea to retake the lead, Mount showing superb technique with a volley after Willian's cross had been chested down by Abraham.

The hosts could have scored several more as Willian continued to run Villa ragged and the Brazilian was only denied a goal of his own when Tom Heaton - Villa's best player - made a spectacular save to tip a free-kick onto his left-hand post.

What does it mean? Chelsea back on track as Terry returns

Chelsea needed a victory after underperforming badly against West Ham and they got one despite spurning a number of chances. Before the game, there was an understandably rousing reception for club legend Terry, who was back at his beloved Bridge as the assistant manager to Dean Smith at Villa.

Wonderful Willian the star performer

Willian was a constant threat down the Chelsea right, where he was well supported by James. The pair repeatedly combined to cause Villa left-back Matt Targett all kinds of problems and it was no surprise that both home goals came from right-wing crosses.

Villa drop far too deep This was always going to be a tough test for Villa, but they arguably showed their opponents too much respect as they sat painfully deep at times, inviting cross after cross.

What's next?

Chelsea have a short turnaround before facing Everton at Goodison Park in Saturday's early kick-off. Villa host high-flying Leicester City the following day.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LIV 5 - 2 EVE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue